Boca Raton's downtown shuttle expands service to South of Glades Road, parts of the beach

If you'd rather take public transit around South Florida instead of your own wheels, here's an important update.

Boca Raton's downtown shuttle is expanding its service area to include a portion of the beach, from Gumbo Limbo Nature Center to the Boca Raton Inlet.

According to WLRN’s Wilkine Brutus, the city's all-electric shuttle service, BocaConnect, will cover areas South of Glades Road to the Boca Inlet. Pick-up spots are categorized by color. Red zones are free, blue zones cost two bucks for one rider and they arrive relatively quickly with an expected wait time of 10 minutes or less, Brutus said.

The shuttle service is part of an ongoing electric-vehicle pilot program which launched last June.

READ MORE: After years of planning, why Amtrak derailed its service to Miami's airport

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.