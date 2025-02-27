Broward deputies face discipline after Tamarac triple homicide

Within the Broward Sheriff's office, there's more fallout from a triple murder in Tamarac nearly two weeks ago where authorities say warnings about domestic violence were repeatedly ignored.

Two more BSO deputies have been disciplined following the shooting deaths that local officials blame on a "systematic failure" by police.



The captain for the agency's Tamarac division has been demoted to deputy. A deputy has been suspended with pay, making him the eighth to be suspended after the murder of Mary Jingles, her father and a neighbor. Her husband, Nathan Gingles, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, violation of a domestic violence injunction and interference with custody.



Sheriff Gregory Tony has pushed for harsh discipline in the aftermath. Records show that Mary Gingles reported her husband's threats to her life to BSO several times leading up to her death.

Tony said a probe of past calls revealed that Nathan Gingles could have been arrested after a domestic violence call in December, but he was not.

READ MORE: Tamarac hosts vigil for people slain in horrific triple homicide

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

