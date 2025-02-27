Miami Beach residents can now receive towing text notifications

If you live on Miami Beach and the city decides to tow your car, you'll soon get a chance to stave that off, but you have to be quick about it.

That's thanks to a new towing notification system the city commission approved on Wednesday.

Miami Beach residents who sign up for the city's resident parking discount program will get a text warning them if their car is parked illegally, giving them 15 minutes to move it.

That won't count if you're blocking a fire lane or parked in a disabled space without a permit.

Before Miami Beach rolls out the program, the city plans to do community outreach to get residents to sign up.

READ MORE: 'We welcome our spring breakers': Fort Lauderdale launches law enforcement plan - with open arms

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

