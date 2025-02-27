Miami Beach residents can now receive towing text notifications
If you live on Miami Beach and the city decides to tow your car, you'll soon get a chance to stave that off, but you have to be quick about it.
That's thanks to a new towing notification system the city commission approved on Wednesday.
Miami Beach residents who sign up for the city's resident parking discount program will get a text warning them if their car is parked illegally, giving them 15 minutes to move it.
That won't count if you're blocking a fire lane or parked in a disabled space without a permit.
Before Miami Beach rolls out the program, the city plans to do community outreach to get residents to sign up.
