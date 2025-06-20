Miami-Dade school zones still active for the summer

School may be out for the summer, but the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office will still be on the look out for speeders at certain school zones.

That’s because enforcement for speeding violations applies to both summer camps and summer schools in Miami-Dade. The sheriff’s office will use a camera detection system called “RedSpeed,” that was activated last November.

Enforcement began June 20 and will go on through July 25th, and will be in effect the entire school day — including 30 minutes before classes begin and 30 minutes after dismissal.

Speeding tickets are $100 dollars, and would be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

