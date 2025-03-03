Florida lawmakers file bill to limit incinerator construction near residential areas

State legislators are weighing in on Miami Dade County’s ongoing trash incinerator debate after lawmakers recently filed a new bill.

The bill would prohibit local governments and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection from greenlighting the construction of ash-producing incinerators and waste-to-energy facilities.

That’s if the proposed locations are within a one-half mile radius of any residential, commercial or school property.

Senator Bryan Avila filed SB 1008.

On social media, Avila said the idea came from conversations with Northwest Miami-Dade County residents.

If passed, the bill would go into effect on July 1, right before County Commissioners are set to reconsider building an incinerator for waste in Doral.

The bill does not yet have a companion in the House chamber, which is necessary for the proposal to get closer to becoming a law.



