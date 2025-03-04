© 2025 WLRN
Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach Island explores workforce housing initiative

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News
Published March 4, 2025 at 11:26 AM EST

The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach Island is in talks to create workforce housing for its staff — making it a first-of-its-kind initiative in Palm Beach County. 
 
The famous high-end hotel is one of the area's largest employers. 
 
WLRNs Wilkine Brutus reports that this a response to concerns over high housing costs in the area and workers' struggling to live where they work. 

"It’s a proposal to build a workforce housing campus on a vacant 1 acre site near Roosevelt Middle School in West Palm Beach. The average rent in Palm Beach Island is well over $10,000 a month and rent prices in West Palm Beach, nearby, hovers around $2,400 per month — and the financial burden just keeps growing."

No final decisions about the proposal have been made between the city, potential developers and the hotel.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
WLRN News
