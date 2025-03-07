Memorial mass for former Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart to be held this weekend

A memorial mass to remember the life of longtime former congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart will be held this weekend. The Cuban-American Republican politician and attorney, who had cancer, died on Monday. He was 70.

Diaz-Balart served as a U.S. representative in Congress for Florida’s 21st congressional district for almost 20 years.

He was an advocate for immigrants and staunch critic of Fidel Castro’s Regime in Cuba. The memorial Mass starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Allapattah.

