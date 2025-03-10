F-16 jets intercept civilian aircraft near Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Air Force fighter jets intercepted a civilian aircraft flying above Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

The airspace around President Donald Trump’s golf course and residence in West Palm Beach has been declared a temporarily restricted zone.

This weekend’s incident brings the number of violations to more than 20 since Trump took office in January.

Trump was playing on the golf course when the incident occurred.

In a statement, North American Aerospace Defense Command said F-16 jets deployed flares to get the attention of the civilian pilot.

The incident did not impact the president’s schedule or security.

