Torey Alston cleared of ethics violation in charter schools dispute

Former Broward School Board member Torey Alston did not violate state ethics law when the district was considering a controversial charter schools settlement last year.



That’s what the state ethics board recently concluded this week. The ethics claim against Alston stems from an alleged voting conflict of interest. As WLRN Education Reporter Natalie La Roche Pietri reports, his wife did business with some of the charter schools and stood to possibly benefit financially.

"In March 2024, Alston voted on a motion related to a state directive to resolve a revenue dispute between the district and charter schools, and he didn’t at the time publicly state a conflict. In subsequent discussions, Alston did abstain from voting and filled out voting-conflict forms," La Roche Pietri reported.



In a statement to WLRN, Alston, who is now president of Broward College, said he is proud the commission found no probable cause, adding he will “continue to demonstrate integrity."

READ MORE: Antonio 'Tony' White elected next president of Miami-Dade teachers union

his is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.