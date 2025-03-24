© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida leads the nation in fraud losses, South Florida tops the list

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published March 24, 2025 at 12:15 PM EDT

A new report shows that Florida is facing a fraud epidemic.

A new report from the Federal Trade Commission ranks Florida as the number one state for fraud, with reported losses totaling $866 million last year.
 
As for South Florida, it’s at the center of it all, leading the country with over 171,000 fraud reports.
 
Among the schemes that resulted in the greatest financial losses to victims were job and real estate scams, as well as the tricks involving fake love interests.

Those romance scams turn out to be the most lucrative, costing Floridians $89 million last year alone.
 
One of those cases involved a woman from Miramar who helped launder almost $3 million in romance scam money. She was sentenced in January to 30 months in prison.

READ MORE: Have you received a text about an overdue toll bill? It's probably a scam, FTC says

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Ammy Sanchez
Ammy Sanchez is the Morning Edition producer for WLRN. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in communications from the Honors College at Florida International University.
See stories by Ammy Sanchez
More On This Topic