Miami Beach to honor Maurice Gibb of Bee Gees with expansion of park

The City of Miami Beach is set to honor the legendary Maurice Gibb, a member of the iconic Bee Gees, with the grand opening of the newly expanded Maurice Gibb Memorial Park.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the park located at 18th Street and Purdy Avenue.

The revamped park now features two upgraded scenic lookout areas that offer views over Biscayne Bay, and a brand-new, music-themed playground. The park’s expansion was made possible by a bond approved by voters in 2018.

“Maurice Gibb Memorial Park is a true gem in our Sunset Harbour community — a stunning, family-friendly public space with so many amenities for everyone to enjoy,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner in a statement.

Maurice Gibb, along with his brothers Barry and Robin, formed the Bee Gees, one of the most successful musical groups in history. They produced hits like Stayin’ Alive, How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, and Jive Talkin’.

Maurice and Robin have since passed away, but Barry continues to make Miami Beach his home.

READ MORE: Bill banning weather modification moves forward in Florida Senate

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.