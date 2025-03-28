© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Army Corps cuts Lake Okeechobee releases to prevent algae blooms

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published March 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Man paddleboards on a lake
Patrick Farrell
Clewiston, Florida: Birder Steve Buczynski heads out on his paddleboard from the Public Access Boat Ramp in Clewiston toward Lake Okeechobee.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it has started cutting back on discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

Those releases can cause algae blooms in nearby rivers. But they’re also needed to give the lake a chance to recover from high water levels during the rainy season.
 
In related news, a federal appeals court has upheld a decision that the Corps correctly planned for a new Everglades reservoir. 

The panel agreed with the Army Corps' decision to lower water levels in Lake Okeechobee in 2008 ‚ a move that prompted a legal fight between the Corps and sugar growers.

READ MORE: Trump administration quietly lifted ban on sugar company part-owned by South Florida family

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Jenny Staletovich
More On This Topic