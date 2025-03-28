Army Corps cuts Lake Okeechobee releases to prevent algae blooms

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it has started cutting back on discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

Those releases can cause algae blooms in nearby rivers. But they’re also needed to give the lake a chance to recover from high water levels during the rainy season.



In related news, a federal appeals court has upheld a decision that the Corps correctly planned for a new Everglades reservoir.

The panel agreed with the Army Corps' decision to lower water levels in Lake Okeechobee in 2008 ‚ a move that prompted a legal fight between the Corps and sugar growers.

