Northern Miami-Dade County flood-prone areas receive $28M to mitigate flooding

Some relief is coming to some of the most flood-prone areas of northern Miami-Dade County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced that more than $389 million in grants have been awarded to improve water quality across the state. That includes $28 million for the South Florida Water Management District to begin building flood projects around the Biscayne, or C8 canal. In 2020, Tropical Storm Eta flooded parts of the area with more than a foot of water.

The money will be combined with more than $150 million awarded by FEMA last year to deal with flooding in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The district is holding a community meeting at El Portal’s Village Hall on April 9 to explain flood work in the area.

