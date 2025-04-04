Mayorkas calls for prioritizing refugee process over contentious asylum process at US border

Former Biden-era Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called the state of U.S. immigration “dysfunctional.”

Mayorkas pointed to shifting immigration policies from administration to administration, saying Temporary Protected Status designees are stuck in limbo.

At the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach on Thursday, Mayorkas argued for prioritizing the structured refugee process over the contentious asylum process at the U.S. Southern Border.

"I actually believe we need to emphasize the refugee process, which is adjudicating people's right to remain in the United States for humanitarian belief abroad rather than experiencing it at the border," he said.

Emphasizing refugee resettlement, Mayorkas said, could help balance humanitarian needs with national security interests.

