Broward County invests $300,000 to train local workers on AI

For employers and employees in Broward County, the AI revolution isn’t coming — it’s already here.

Broward County’s local workforce development board has announced a $300,000 grant to train workers on AI. Carol Hylton is the President and CEO of CareerSource Broward. She said the money will help employers stay ahead of the curve in a shifting business landscape.

"It’s really our ability to be nimble, right? If we’re gonna continue to have a thriving economy, we have to be nimble as changes occur," Hylton said.

The grant money is available to local businesses who want to upskill workers who will likely integrate AI into their jobs or it can be used to train those whose jobs may have been replaced by AI. The grant has a deadline of June 30th. Interested businesses can apply at CareerSourceBroward.com.

