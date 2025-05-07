© 2025 WLRN
NASCAR championship to return to Homestead in 2026

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published May 7, 2025 at 10:42 AM EDT
Kyle Larson (5) passes Bubba Wallace (23) to take the lead during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna
/
FR60642 AP
Kyle Larson (5) passes Bubba Wallace (23) to take the lead during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

NASCAR’s championship weekend is coming back to South Florida next year. In a statement this week, NASCAR announced its three series races will take place in November 2026, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway track.

It’ll be the first time since 2019 the title winners are crowned at the South Florida speedway.

But, it isn’t a permanent return. NASCAR will be rotating championship weekend events across marquee venues and key markets in coming years.

Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
