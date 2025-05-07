NASCAR championship to return to Homestead in 2026

NASCAR’s championship weekend is coming back to South Florida next year. In a statement this week, NASCAR announced its three series races will take place in November 2026, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway track.

It’ll be the first time since 2019 the title winners are crowned at the South Florida speedway.

But, it isn’t a permanent return. NASCAR will be rotating championship weekend events across marquee venues and key markets in coming years.

