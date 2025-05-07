University president selection bill stalled by Florida lawmakers

Florida lawmakers have sidelined a bill that sought to change how university presidents are selected.



The law would have required state universities to convene a search committee when appointing a president, including interim appointments.

Both the House and accompanying Senate bill had received strong bipartisan support. Last month, the House favored it 104 to 8. After that vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference that he would veto the bill if it landed on his desk.



If passed, the bill would have also made it so lists of university presidential candidates be open to the public.



This legislative session has been extended to June 6 as lawmakers remain in budget talks.

