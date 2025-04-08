Broward circuit judge faces disciplinary action over political contributions

A Broward County circuit judge may be disciplined for making political contributions.

Judge Stephanie Moon is facing a public reprimand and a fine of more than $2,000 for violating judicial canons, after she made contributions to committees backing former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bids.

She also donated funds to ActBlue, a democratic party fundraising arm. Moon was already facing a Supreme Court Reprimand based on two separate allegations.

READ MORE: New chief judge makes history as 2nd woman to lead 17th Judicial Circuit

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.Tags

