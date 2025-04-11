South Florida lawmakers join rally with federal government workers in West Palm Beach

Two Democratic lawmakers from South Florida are joining American Federation of Government Employees National President Everett Kelley on Saturday in West Palm Beach to denounce the Trump administration’s “attacks on the federal workforce.”

U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Miramar, and Lois Frankel, D-Boca Raton, will be among the speakers at the planned rally by the unionized federal workers.

“Since President Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, federal workers have been disrespected, demeaned, and degraded by Elon Musk and the Trump administration,” said the union in a statement announcing Saturday’s rally.

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who runs the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, have sought to reshape the federal government workforce by slashing hundreds of thousands of jobs and reducing the federal debt, which is more than $36 trillion.

Thousands of federal government employees have been shown the door as the White House and DOGE have fired both new and career workers, telling agency leaders to plan for “large-scale reductions in force” and freeze trillions of dollars in federal grant funds.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that the Energy Department has identified thousands of federal workers it deems “nonessential” and would not be protected if there is another round of large-scale firings.

