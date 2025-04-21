BSO opens internal investigation after woman shot and killed by deputies in Deerfield Beach

The Broward Sheriff's Office opened an internal investigation Monday night following the fatal shooting of a woman by BSO deputies in Deerfield Beach,

Deputies were dispatched following multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a woman behaving erratically and carrying multiple large knives.

The incident unfolded shortly after 7 p.m. near the intersection of South Federal Highway and Southeast 10th Street, according to a BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

Deputies arrived on scene and encountered an adult female armed with what authorities described as “large knives.” BSO did not identify her.

"At some point, shots were fired," said Grossman.

BSO did not provide any details on what led to the shooting death of the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.