Coral Gables to vote on Group 3 City Commissioner on Tuesday

In Coral Gables, voters will elect their Group Three City Commissioner in tomorrow’s runoff.

It comes down to Richard Lara, executive vice president and general counsel for the Spanish Broadcasting System, and Tom Wells, a long-time corporate law attorney.

Lara bested Wells 47% to 39% in the main election earlier this month — but did not surpass the required 50% threshold to secure a win.

The winning candidate will hold a decisive swing vote on a split city commission.

READ MORE: Vince Lago wins third term as Coral Gables mayor in contentious election

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.