© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coral Gables to vote on Group 3 City Commissioner on Tuesday

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Jacoby
Published April 21, 2025 at 11:06 AM EDT

In Coral Gables, voters will elect their Group Three City Commissioner in tomorrow’s runoff.

It comes down to Richard Lara, executive vice president and general counsel for the Spanish Broadcasting System, and Tom Wells, a long-time corporate law attorney.

Lara bested Wells 47% to 39% in the main election earlier this month — but did not surpass the required 50% threshold to secure a win.

The winning candidate will hold a decisive swing vote on a split city commission.

READ MORE: Vince Lago wins third term as Coral Gables mayor in contentious election

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Jenny Jacoby
Jenny Jacoby is a spring 2025 intern for WLRN News.
See stories by Jenny Jacoby
More On This Topic