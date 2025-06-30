Key West community rallies against 287(g) enforcement agreement

A coalition of Key West business owners, religious leaders and immigration attorneys are rallying community members to oppose the city police department's entrance into a 287(g) enforcement agreement with ICE — a move that was not approved by city commissioners.

“ Immigrants are such an integral part of our communities, and it's put enough fear into the people with proper documentation that they aren't of able to come out of their homes and go to work," said president of Key West Immigrant Support Network Lucy Hawk.

Key West commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday and formally ask the city police chief to terminate the agreement.

“ It is not a partisan issue — it is a humanitarian human rights issue that we have been lied to about who is being taken and the circumstances around why and how they're being taken,” said the group's Vice President Heather Slivko-Bathurst.

The coalition sent a letter signed by at least 200 community members to local legislators about their concerns.

