Florida attorney general allows migrant arrests despite federal judge's ban

WLRN Public Media | By Tim Padgett
Published April 24, 2025 at 3:05 PM EDT
A politician speaks during a meeting
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks during a meeting between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is giving law enforcement a green light to continue arresting migrants under a new state law even though a federal judge has forbidden it. 
 
Uthmeier said he cannot prevent state and local police from enforcing the immigration statute, which requires them to detain undocumented migrants who enter Florida.
 
But legal experts say he can and should.
 
That’s because U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami has blocked the law, saying it might be unconstitutional.
 
She will hold a hearing on the matter next Tuesday.
 
The law became a flashpoint last week when a Florida highway patrolman arrested a Mexican-American man entering the state who turned out to be a U.S. citizen.

Tim Padgett
Tim Padgett is the Americas Editor for WLRN, covering Latin America, the Caribbean and their key relationship with South Florida. Contact Tim at tpadgett@wlrnnews.org
