Ongoing brush fire in western Broward is 50% contained

An ongoing brush fire in western Broward County has burned over 700 acres as of 12:18 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire broke out on Wednesday in the Everglades off of U.S. 27 and Griffin Road, originally impacting traffic. Roadways have since re-opened.

As of this afternoon, the Florida Forest Service says the fire is 50% contained.

