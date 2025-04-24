Ongoing brush fire in western Broward is 50% contained
An ongoing brush fire in western Broward County has burned over 700 acres as of 12:18 p.m. on Thursday.
The fire broke out on Wednesday in the Everglades off of U.S. 27 and Griffin Road, originally impacting traffic. Roadways have since re-opened.
As of this afternoon, the Florida Forest Service says the fire is 50% contained.
Severe to Extreme Drought continues to expand in areal coverage across South Florida as of the latest update from @NOAADrought/@DroughtCenter.— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 24, 2025
The 27 Fire in central Broward is now at 710 acres and 50% contained. Additional wildfires are possible over the next couple of weeks. pic.twitter.com/o0bDcbUmbr