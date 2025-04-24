Southwest Miami-Dade shooting leaves one dead, 2 injured, including shooter, says Miami-Dade Sheriff

Updated Sunday with latest details from Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz news conference and appearance on WPLG Channel 10's "This Week in South Florida"

“An ongoing family dispute” involving two brothers at a car dealership in southwest Miami-Dade on Thursday left one dead and two others — including the shooter — hospitalized with gun-related injuries, according to Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

Family members told CBS News Miami and other local TV media outlets that the man who died was 38-year-old Eduardo Juan Rivero Jr., the president of the car dealership, Priced Right Motors Inc.

Cordero-Stutz, speaking to reporters late Thursday, did not disclose the name of the deceased victim but did say he was the half-brother of the shooter.

Courtesy / Miami-Dade Sheriff's OIffice Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz

She said “the shooter, in this case,” is in critical condition. The second victim, she said, is “gratefully in stable condition.”

"This unfortunate situation is domestic-related and not a random act of violence," Cordero-Stutz said.

READ MORE: PolitiFact FL: Firearm-related deaths are No. 1 killer of college-age people, data shows

The events leading to the shooting broke out about 1 p.m. when county sheriff’s office deputies were called to the car dealership at 7321 SW 45th Street to respond to reports of a gunman.

When confronted, the alleged shooter had shot two people and then engaged in an exchange of gunfire with deputies who returned fire, Cordero-Stutz said.

Cordero-Stutz said none of her deputies were injured during the volley of gunfire between them and the alleged shooter.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident because it’s a deputy-involved shooting, said the sheriff.

Cordero-Stutz said she activated MDSO’s Special Response Team, which handles high-risk situations, because police got a 9-1-1 call of an active shooter in a busy area crowded with local businesses and people, during an interview Sunday morning on WPLG Local 10's "This Week in South Florida," with host Glenna Milberg.

“For the last several years in this country, we've seen some of the things that can go wrong very quickly, and the priority response team was ... established directly based on that kind of intelligence and after actions of other events have transpired across the country,” said Cordero-Stutz in reference to mass shootings.

“What we saw Thursday is actually our training and our preparedness,” she said. “I am so proud of the response of the deputies, how quickly they mobilized. They did what they had to do, how they needed to do it, and it all stems from that initial information, those 911, calls.”

She said MDSO was not the only law enforcement agency to respond to the shooting.

“We [were] working there were other departments who responded as well,” she said. “It wasn't just the sheriff's office, and again, it goes to what we have done well here in South Florida when it comes to law enforcement that I will continue to support, which is cooperation, communication and training together.”