First woman mayor takes office in Hialeah

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published April 28, 2025 at 8:49 PM EDT
Hialeah Interim Mayor Jacqueline Garcia-Roves
Courtesy
/
City of Hialeah
Hialeah Interim Mayor Jacqueline Garcia-Roves

The city of Hialeah’s first woman mayor was sworn into office on Monday.

 Jacqueline Garcia-Roves, 42, the former city council president took on the role as interim mayor following the resignation earlier this month of former Mayor Esteban Bovo, who took a new job as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C.

In leading Miami-Dade County’s second largest city, Garcia-Roves will serve until the end of Bovo’s term in November.

In a statement, Garcia‑Roves said she will focus on four key areas: strengthening public safety, no tax increases; reducing water bills; and, “championing initiatives that promote sustainable growth and enhance the quality of life for all.”

“As Mayor, I will continue to serve with the dedication and integrity that our community deserves,” she said. “Together, we will build on Hialeah’s momentum and work to ensure a bright future for every resident.”

