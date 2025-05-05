Lower Florida Keys debuts new disaster-resilient water treatment plant

The lower Florida Keys has a new disaster-resilient water treatment plant.



The new seawater desalination treatment plant will provide drinking water for Key West and Lower Keys residents during emergencies.



It’s called the Kermit H. Lewin Stock Island Reverse Osmosis Facility. And it was funded through a $30.7 million state grant.



The Key West facility replaces the previous plant damaged during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

