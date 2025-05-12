South Florida flood watch. Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach offer free garage parking for vehicles

⚠️ A Flood Watch will be in effect through 8AM Tuesday .



Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks and other low-lying, flood-prone locations, such as urban areas & roadways.



🚨Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts! pic.twitter.com/XOl4Fj6Tyt — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 12, 2025

This story was updated on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 5:38 p.m.

Heavy rains in South Florida have prompted the National Weather Service to impose a region-wide flood watch.

Rain is expected to gradually increase in coverage Monday morning, with the heaviest rainfall expected in the afternoon through the late night hours.

Three to 6 inches are forecast across most of the region, with isolated amounts of 8 or more inches possible.

Deep tropical moisture continues to be in place across South Florida between midnight and 1 p.m. on Monday. Even thoughwe're seeing a break from deeper shower, it's not over, said Irene Sans from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

"It's fueling the atmosphere, making it more unstable with the winds and the warmth coming in from the south southwest," she said.

The National Weather Service said our region is at moderate risk for excessive rainfall. Meteorologist William Maxham from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network. He said there is also potential for severe weather.

"With a little bit of daytime heating, the upper level wind profile could support an isolated tornado. the biggest concerns today will be for damaging winds and flash flooding," he said.

Therefore, there's a chance for some storms to turn severe. Here during the late afternoon early evening hours, some of the storms could bring damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez warns residents to exercise caution.

"During and after periods of flooding, it's never a good idea to walk or drive through flooded areas. As water may be deeper than it appears, hiding all kinds of hazards like debris, sharp objects, down power lines and even wildlife," Benitez said.

Here's a look around the region at the flooding reports and what advisories are being issued by local governments:

Fort Lauderdale

City of Fort Lauderdale A Flood Watch took effect in Fort Lauderdale at 8 a.m. Monday. Most areas in Fort Lauderdale could see 3 to 5 inches of rain. City officials say that residents can store their vehicles at the Las Olas Garage.

City officials warn motorists to keep an eye out for ponding on roadways, especially in low-lying areas, and never drive through high water.

Report any impassable roads using FixItFTL or by calling the city’s Customer Service Center at 954-828-8000, city officials said.

Additional resources are available at fortlauderdale.gov/stormready.

City officials said Monday that residents can store their vehicles on garage levels 3 and above at the following locations:



Las Olas Garage - 200 Las Olas Circle

Riverwalk Center Garage - 150 SE 2nd Street



Vehicles may remain up to 24 hours after the advisory ends.

For more info: fortlauderdale.gov/severe-weather-parking.

Miami Beach

A flood watch is in effect now through Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Anyone who comes across any flooding that obstructs access or causes damage to public or private property should call 305.673.7625, or report it through the Miami Beach Gov app or email flooding@miamibeachfl.gov.

Parking garages in nine locations are open to all Miami Beach residents. The garages at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Drive), 5 Street & Alton Road (550 Lenox Avenue), and City Hall (1755 Meridian Avenue) are not included.

Residents may park vehicles at no cost through Tuesday, May 13 at 12 p.m. Proof of residency when exiting the parking facility is required. Non-residents may use any city parking garage, however, standard rates still apply.

Available Parking Garages:

200 7 Street

512 12 Street

1301 Collins Avenue

1557 Washington Avenue

640 17 Street

1661 Pennsylvania Avenue

1900 Bay Road

340 23 Street

400 West 42 Street

