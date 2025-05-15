© 2025 WLRN
Miami-Dade schools launch audit into controversial school bus safety program

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published May 15, 2025 at 10:03 AM EDT
A yellow Miami-Dade school bus
Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Miami-Dade’s current school bus citation program, overseen by BusPatrol, will shift the responsibility of hearing challenges to ticket from the courts to the school district should a new House bill pass.

The Miami-Dade County school board has approved an independent audit of the district’s school bus safety program. 
 
The program has drawn controversy and criticism after law-abiding drivers have been ticketed. Cameras on the side of the buses are meant to catch drivers who ignore the bus "stop" signs when students are getting on and off  the bus.

Officials paused the program indefinitely over its apparent dysfunction. 
 
Board members said they support the technology but agreed on the need to investigate where the faults lie.

Natalie La Roche Pietri
Natalie La Roche Pietri is the education reporter at WLRN.
