Miami-Dade schools launch audit into controversial school bus safety program

The Miami-Dade County school board has approved an independent audit of the district’s school bus safety program.



The program has drawn controversy and criticism after law-abiding drivers have been ticketed. Cameras on the side of the buses are meant to catch drivers who ignore the bus "stop" signs when students are getting on and off the bus.

Officials paused the program indefinitely over its apparent dysfunction.



Board members said they support the technology but agreed on the need to investigate where the faults lie.

READ MORE: South Dade's bus rapid transit ready to launch this summer

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

