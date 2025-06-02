Hollywood Beach debuts snorkeler-friendly artificial reef

A new snorkeler-friendly artificial reef has splashed down off of Hollywood Beach.



In 2022, the nonprofit Ocean Rescue Alliance International partnered with the city of Hollywood to create Guardians of the Reef. In total the project has 50 sunken sculptures in about 10 to 15 feet of water off of Hollywood Beach.

The sculptures range from mythical creatures like mermaids to marine life such as turtles and octopi. Each one contains Coral Loks, which are screw-like devices that allow divers to plant lab grown coral into the reef.



The new reef will be marked off by orange buoys and available to the public beginning in June. Eventually the sculptures will have signs explaining the ecological importance of reefs.

