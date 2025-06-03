Broward and Miami-Dade counties under Flood Watch

Broward and Miami-Dade counties are under a Flood Watch through Wednesday morning.

One to three inches of rain are expected across South Florida, with some areas reaching up to six inches.

" It's never safe to drive or walk into flooded areas. Oftentimes hidden debris may just be under the surface, which can harm you or disable your vehicle. More than half of the deaths we see from flooding each year occur in vehicles," Erika Benitez, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said.

Excessive rain could especially impact areas Tuesday that were hardest hit earlier this week.

That includes Miami, where the rain count reached just over 4 inches in 12 hours.

The City of Miami is mobilizing its flood response by coordinating with the Florida Department of Transportation to address flooded streets.



They’re sending construction managers to oversee roadway infrastructure. And the city is operating 13 stormwater pumps.



In Broward County, crews from the Public Works department will be inspecting and clearing debris from roadways and storm drainage systems.



The county government has also deployed vacuum trucks — and pumps are being staged in low-lying areas.

