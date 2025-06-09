Federal grant helps aid increased safety measures at Broward rail crossings

More money is flowing into Broward County to try to make rail crossings safer.



The Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization has received a nearly $15.5 million federal grant.

The Broward County Sealed Corridor Project will increase safety measures that will make it harder for people to drive around lowered gates. The project includes 21 crossings, which have had more than 27 collisions in the last five years.

Six cities —Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Pompano Beach and Wilton Manors — have also contributed a combined $3.8 million, bringing the total amount for the project to almost $20 million.



The MPO said that 60% of collisions at rail crossings in Broward are due to people driving around lowered gates.

