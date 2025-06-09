Delray Beach’s Coco Gauff nabs her second major championship at French Open

Big news out of Paris this weekend — Delray Beach’s tennis sensation Coco Gauff has captured her second Grand Slam title.

Coco Gauff, 21, pulled off a gutsy win over world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final in Roland-Garros. The match was the first women’s Grand Slam final since 2018 to feature the top two players in the world.



Sabalenka edged out the first set in a tense tiebreak, 7–6, but Gauff came roaring back. She took the second set 6–2 with laser-precise groundstrokes. Gauff closed out the third set 6–4.

When Sabalenka’s final volley sailed just wide, Gauff dropped to the clay, arms raised.



Gauff became the first American to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015.

