Broward sheriff responds to Florida attorney general's immigration law enforcement concerns

Broward County's top law enforcement official is pushing back against accusations that he and his agency are not taking their immigration enforcement obligations seriously.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter Monday to Sheriff Gregory Tony, warning him that if he fails to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, he could be removed from office.



Uthmeier's letter stems from remarks Tony made at a County Commission budget workshop meeting on June 3, in response to a question from a Commissioner.



" We have other priorities in this community that I'm focused on, and immigration is not one of them," Tony said in the meeting. "I don't care what country you're from, if you commit a crime in this country or commit a crime in this county, I'm coming for you. "



Uthmeier wrote that he hoped Tony's comments were mere political posturing.



In a written response, Tony defended his agency's record — highlighting the ways the Broward Sheriff's Office has supported U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

