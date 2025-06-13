© 2025 WLRN
Civil rights advocates respond to DeSantis statement on self-defense against protesters

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published June 13, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT
Ahead of nationwide protests against President Donald Trump’s policies tomorrow, civil rights advocates are assuring protesters that they have a right to safety.

This comes in response to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who recently spoke about protests on the conservative interview show “The Rubin Report.”

"We also have a policy that if you're driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle, and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety. And so if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that's their fault for impinging on you," he said.

Alana Greer, director of the Community Justice Project in Miami, said protesters are protected under the law and should be aware of their rights.

"It is not legal in the state of florida by any stretch of the imagination to harm people with cars during a lawful protest and i think to stoke that kind of, that sentiment is really an effort to chill people from going out and exercising their right," she said.

Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
