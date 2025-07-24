Broward PTA/PSA supports federal lawsuit seeking to unfreeze US Education Department funding

Broward County Council of PTA/PTSA say they are backing a federal lawsuit demanding the immediate release of about $6 billion in funding frozen by the U.S. Department of Education.

The Trump administration froze funding July 1 as part of a review to ensure education grants align with President Donald Trump’s priorities.

Broward public schools could lose more than $30 million, or almost $92,00 per school, according to the Broward PTA/PSA.

“Broward is already at the early stages of approaching a financial cliff,” said Phyllis Shaw,

President of the Broward County Council of PTA/PTSA, in a statement on Wednesday.

“We’re seeing schools closed and repurposed, critical programs scaled back, and the effects of the state’s ballooning voucher program draining resources from public education,” she said.

She noted the Broward School Board this week approved about $120,000 to help cover school lunch costs for students who no longer qualify for free or reduced meals.

“That amount isn’t even enough for one school, let alone for the sixth-largest district in the country with children in need,” she said.

“There’s no realistic path to raise local taxes to cover these losses in this economy — not without hurting the very families we’re trying to help,” she said. “This lawsuit isn’t political — it’s a fight for survival for our kids, our teachers, and our schools.”

More than 20 states filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the $6 billion funding freeze, including money for English language instruction, teacher development and adult literacy. They argue it’s unconstitutional.

The Florida PTA and the Florida Education Association, the statewide union representing teachers and school staff, are among the plaintiffs.

Read the lawsuit here.