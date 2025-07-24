Pinecrest considering a move for Jungle Island parrots

The Village of Pinecrest is considering a move for residents of a beloved attraction: the parrots of Jungle Island.

The Pinecrest council will discuss Jungle Island at its me Aug. 20 meeting and is welcoming community input.

Jungle Island has been in the City of Miami since 2003. For decades before that, the attraction formerly known as Parrot Jungle, was at Pinecrest Gardens.

The botanical garden still houses many of the original attractions and infrastructure — except for the parrots, which were relocated to the city of Miami — and was later rebranded as Jungle Island.

The city of Miami approved a plan in November 2024 to redevelop the property.

Now, Pinecrest is considering partnering with Jungle Island to re-house the parrots in Pinecrest Gardens – but that’s not a cheap endeavor.

A recently released feasibility report on relocating the nearly 50 birds to Pinecrest Gardens says the effort could cost as much as $3 million dollars.

That would be for the construction of new aviaries, keeper equipment and permit renewals.

