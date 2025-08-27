DeSantis asks federal court to put on hold Alligator Alcatraz shutdown

In the midst of a flurry of legal fights, the DeSantis administration asked Aug. 26 a federal appeals court to put on hold a judge’s ruling that required winding down operations of the Everglades immigrant-detention facility dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

Last week, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams issued a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed by environmental groups and joined by the Miccosukee Tribe.

Attorneys for the state filed a 52-page motion at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are seeking a stay of that injunction.

READ MORE: Federal judge halts construction at Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'

In its legal motion, the state of Florida said that Williams' ruling would harm efforts to detain people in the country illegally.

State officials have said they built the facility this summer to help with President Donald Trump’s deportation efforts.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.