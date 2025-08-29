Miami-Dade County Commission to discuss budget after monthslong hiatus

Miami-Dade County Commissioners are back from a monthlong hiatus. The commission’s summer break is over starting Sept. 3, and it's time for the most important topic of the year: budget season.

The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in downtown Miami and the public is invited to comment.

Budget talks are entering the home stretch as Miami-Dade County faces one of its most difficult financial seasons in years. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s Administration has worked to overcome a roughly $400 million shortfall that has meant staff reductions and departmental reorganizations.

READ MORE: 'A violent assault on our existence': Arts, cultural groups fight Miami-Dade funding cuts

The end of COVID-19 era grant funding, plus a slew of new government positions and departments like the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office, mean money is tight.

Commissioners are expected to discuss ways to continue funding arts and cultural programming and transit oriented development throughout the county. They’re looking to find new funding sources and ways to cut costs in other departments.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.