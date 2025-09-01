Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz says budget funding agreement reached with county officials

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office reached an agreement with Miami-Dade County and Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to fund the newly created law enforcement agency, Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz announced in a statement.

The county budget, said Cordero-Stutz, will include an additional $31.8 million. The Sheriff’s Office budget is about $1.1 billion. She had requested almost $94 million earlier this summer.

‘I reiterated multiple times throughout the process that the public safety budget I submitted was a thoughtful and thorough request based on the true needs to protect the residents of Miami-Dade,” Cordero-Stutz said Friday. “I appreciate and commend the hard work and dedication of all who helped identify the additionally required funding.”

She made no mention in her statement of Levine Cava, a Democrat. Cordero-Stutz is a Republican.

The county faced a $400 million shortfall, which Levine Cava's administration attributed to the end of pandemic-era COVID-19 funds from the federal government and the creation of new constitutional offices, including the Sheriff's Office. All have their own budgets.

“This is a victory for every resident, family, and neighborhood in our county,” Cordero-Stutz said. “With these resources secured, the Sheriff’s Office can continue to meet the needs of a growing community and ensure that public safety remains the cornerstone of Miami-Dade’s future.”

This week, Miami-Dade County commissioners will debate Levine Cava's proposed budget, beginning Tuesday.

Public hearings on the proposed budget will be held Thursday, Sept. 4 and Thursday, Sept. 18. The hearings are held at the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, 22nd Floor, Miami, FL 33128.

Learn more about the county budget here . You can find contact information about your commissioners here .

READ MORE: Miami-Dade County Commission to discuss budget after monthslong hiatus

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.