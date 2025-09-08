© 2025 WLRN
Water might change color in Fort Lauderdale temporarily, officials say

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published September 8, 2025 at 1:02 PM EDT

Fort Lauderdale residents could notice a temporary change in the color of their tap water starting Monday.

City officials say the water remains safe to drink and still meets all primary drinking standards.

The change comes as the city prepares for a major upgrade to its water treatment system.

During the project, Fort Lauderdale’s existing plant will rely on different wells that carry naturally higher organic content, which can alter the water’s appearance.

Officials did not specify the color, but they say it stems from flushing raw water pipes to clear out sand, grit and other debris.

Fort Lauderdale city leaders expect the color to improve once its new Prospect Lake Clean Water Center is fully operational in fall 2026.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Ammy Sanchez
Ammy Sanchez is the Morning Edition producer for WLRN. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in communications from the Honors College at Florida International University.
