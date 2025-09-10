Miami Beach approves museum to replace Regal Cinema

The city of Miami Beach recently approved a museum to replace the shuttering Regal Cinema on Lincoln Road.

The city planning board recently heard public comment on Sept. 9 ahead of the decision. They also heard from former comedian and mayoral candidate Steve Burke who’s now the entrepreneur behind the Superhuman Museum.

Board member Brian Elias made a point that the theater is leaving, not being pushed out.

“ The letters from the residents would suggest that we have the power to keep the movie theater there, and we don't," he said. "Because I hate to make the public think we're disregarding their concerns and emails.”

The planning board says it received thousands of letters in support of intervening to save the movie theater.

However, members said that Regal is leasing month by month and has plans to leave the space regardless.

