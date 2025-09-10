Miami commissioners to allocate billions in upcoming budget hearing

The City of Miami has a budget of just over $3 billion — and commissioners are expected to carve up that money in the city’s upcoming budget hearing this Saturday.

The city's first budget hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at city hall in Coconut Grove.

Big ticket items on the agenda include funding for major organizations in the city like the Downtown Development Authority, the Bayfront Park Trust and the Little Haiti Revitalization Trust.

These entities are allocated millions of taxpayer dollars to provide services in specific areas of the city and drive economic development.

Commissioners will also set Miami’s tax millage rate – which is poised to remain the same as last year — the lowest the city has had in a decade.

