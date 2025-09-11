Monroe County commissioners vote against ordinance to expand Overseas Highway through Florida Keys

The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners rejected a proposed ordinance on Wednesday that would have allowed for the expansion of traffic lanes on the Overseas Highway, or U.S. 1.

All five commissioners, in a joint statement, said they could not support the changes, "especially after hearing from the public and receiving public comment throughout the week."

Monroe County staff will continue to work with the Florida Department of Transportation on "alternative ways to improve traffic and alleviate congestion on the highway," said commissioners.

The Overseas Highway links Florida’s mainland with Key West, stretching about 108 miles through islands and offering travelers breathtaking views of the region.

U.S. 1, the official name of the Overseas Highway, makes a long, sweeping curve southward from the mainland toward Key West. There aren’t many twists or turns, but there countless side streets that link the highway with waterfront neighborhoods.