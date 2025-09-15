Congresswoman Frederica Wilson hosts job fair in Miami Gardens on Oct. 1

U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson, in collaboration with Miami Dade College and CareerSource South Florida, will host a job fair on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at the MDC North Campus in Miami Gardens.

The event will feature more than 30 employers from both the private sector and government agencies.

The job fair will take place at the School of Justice building, 11380 NW 27th Ave, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, with each employer providing information about available positions.

Wilson said the job fair aligns with her commitment to creating employment opportunities.

“Jobs, jobs, jobs—that has always been my mantra and I’m proud to partner with Miami Dade College and CareerSource South Florida to host a job fair here in South Florida,” Wilson said in a statement.

“Whether you’re a recent graduate ready to begin your career or someone looking for the next opportunity, this job fair is for you," she said. "I encourage everyone to come out and connect with the many employers at this job fair.”

“The fair connects employers with a talented pool of skilled professionals while strengthening partnerships between Miami Dade College and local businesses,” Fermin Vazquez, president of MDC's North Campus.

"With more than 30 employers on site, jobseekers can meet decision-makers, explore immediate openings, and take the next step toward a family-sustaining career" said Rick Beasley, Executive Director of CareerSource South Florida.