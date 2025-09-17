Palm Beach County’s nearly five million dollars toward easing its affordable housing crunch in Riviera Beach

Palm Beach County commissioners approved nearly $4.7 million on Sept. 15 to help build a new affordable housing complex in Riviera Beach.

The $48-million-dollar development called the Residences at Marina Village will be geared toward working families – those who earn too much to qualify for low-income housing, but still struggle with high rent.

The 149-unit apartment complex is backed in part by the county’s Housing Bond Loan Program. The $200 million bond county was approved by voters back in 2022.

As South Florida continues to navigate a growing affordability crisis, data from real estate firms show the median rent across all property types in Palm Beach County was around $2,900.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for Sept. 29th at 3 p.m. and construction is expected to be completed by late 2026.

