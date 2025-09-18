New mural adorns Carnival Tower at Arsht Center

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has unveiled a new, large-scale mural by Miami-based mixed-media artist, TYPOE, on the exterior of its Carnival Tower.

Titled “Paper Stage (Allegory of Life),” the colorful 20-by-30-foot mural is designed to be an invitation to the community to connect with the arts.

Overlooking Biscayne Boulevard and the Parker and Vann Thomson Plaza for the Arts, the artwork was inspired by 19th-century paper stage models. It features a whimsical stage and playful artistic motifs that reveal new layers of meaning with every glance. The piece taps into the deep emotional imprint of live performances, aiming to stir a sense of wonder.

"As a Miami native, this project is a very meaningful opportunity to bring my vision to life in a culturally rich space,” said TYPOE. “I hope this artwork inspires visitors to connect with their own creativity and experience the unique energy of Miami and especially around the Arsht."

The mural was officially unveiled September 13. Its completion marks the culmination of a year-long collaboration between the Arsht Center and TYPOE, who previously worked with Arsht Center staff.

TYPOE’s "unique and imaginative art will serve an open invitation to passersby, Arsht guests and the community at large to connect with Miami’s lively cultural landscape," said Johann Zietsman, president and CEO of the Adrienne Arsht Center.

TYPOE, whose full name is TYPOE Gran, is an acclaimed Jewish-Cuban contemporary artist known for his visually captivating work across various media, including painting, sculpture, and murals, according to the Arsht Center.

