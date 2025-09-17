Miami Beach names street after Holocaust survivor and Torah scholar

The late Rabbi Yisroel Yaakov (Yoikel) Grosz Z”L was honored Tuesday morning in Miami Beach, where a street was named after him.

A dedication ceremony took place Tuesday morning near the intersection of Prairie Avenue and 28 Street, city officials said.

A Holocaust survivor and Torah scholar, Rabbi Grosz settled in Miami Beach in 1982 and became a central figure in the Jewish community, say city officials, who note he was considered "a pillar of strength and inspiration for community members."

"This past week the Torah portion that was read, Ki Tavo, reminds us that God’s morality must be visible in our lives," said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez, who sponsored the street naming. "How fitting, then, that we now dedicate a street in honor of Rabbi Grosz, whose life radiated that very morality."

"His example inspired Jews and non-Jews alike here in Miami Beach, leaving a legacy of faith, compassion, and strength," Fernandez said in a statement.

Grosz, who died in January at age 93, was one of the last surviving great-grandchildren of Rabbi Yeshaya ben Rabbi Moshe of Krastir ZT”L.

"Rabbi Grosz’s life was a living testimony to the triumph of faith over tyranny,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, in a statement. "May his memory be a source of strength and purpose for generations to come.”

