Gas prices see a drop across Florida

Gas prices saw a drop across the state in the last week.

This comes as the fall season approaches and a transition to cheaper winter-blend gas.

AAA says motorists Monday are paying an average of $2.98 cents a gallon, which is down a dime from a week earlier.

The state average is lower than the national average, which is $3.18 cents a gallon.

