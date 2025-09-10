Palm Beach County seeks public input for transportation master plan

Palm Beach County is inviting public feedback as it develops its master transportation plan for the next couple years.

The county is hosting several public meetings in September to hear input from residents — on topics like road projects and public transportation.

Officials are calling it the Palm Beach Countywide Transportation Master Plan, which is now in its first phase.

The county says it will work with a consulting group over the next year to produce a full report detailing any findings.

More information on meeting dates and times can be found at PBCmoves.com.

